Johnny Parl Lee

November 26, 1957 - October 13, 2020

If you asked each of JP Lee's loved ones to describe who he was, you'd probably get a different answer from each of us. One thing he was very clearly; a free spirit who always had a tall tale or a song, for his loved ones, his new friends, or anyone who would listen. He was a veteran, who dearly loved his country, and everything it stands for. He was proud of his service. He sent home trinkets from different countries, to his children while he was deployed, and told them stories of the adventures he had abroad. Tales of his time as a young man.

As he got older, he was limited physically, but still had a big imagination and loved spending time telling tales with his wife Linda and their friends. He very much valued his time with Linda in their home, and it was there with his wife by his side that he was called home this October 13th, 2020.

JP is preceded in death by his father Paul and survived by his wife Linda, his mother Rose, his Aunt Helen and Uncle Wayne, his children Jennifer, Brandi, John, Leslie, Rose, Kathy, Benjamin and Rebecca, as well as many grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store