Jonnie Sue Barnes
March 19, 1960 - December 21, 2019
Jonnie Sue Barnes, 59, of New Plymouth passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Boise, surrounded by family and a lot of love and care. Jonnie Sue was born March 19, 1960 in Ontario, OR to John and Susie (Hayes) Dolphus. She grew up in New Plymouth and graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1978.
Jonnie Sue married Gary Barnes on March 15, 1984 in New Plymouth. She was well known and loved in the community. Jonnie Sue was working at EZ Mart in New Plymouth but had also worked at DJ Foods, the New Plymouth newspaper, and the New Plymouth Elementary School where she was known as the "popcorn lady". Jonnie Sue was known in the sports officiating world as the "cookie lady" because she sent cookies with Gary for games. She was very proud of her Lakota Sioux heritage and passed that on to her children.
Jonnie Sue was family oriented and involved with her children and their interests. She was very supportive of all sports events and dance competitions that her kids and her nieces and nephews were involved in.
She is survived by her husband Gary their son Todd and daughters, Jennifer and Amber; her parents John and Susie Dolphus; her sister Dodie Roberts; her brother Rick Dolphus; and by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm, Saturday, Dec. 28th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Jonnie Sue's family at www.shafferjensen.com
Services and arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the people who took care of Jonnie Sue at St. Luke's MICU in Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019