|
|
Jordan M. Schneider
February 1981 - October 2019
Jordan M. Schneider, 38, friend to all and beloved Star, Idaho resident passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 19th, 2019, in Layton, Utah from injuries sustained in a tragic vehicle related accident.
Jordan is missed greatly by her soulmate and husband, Ben Schneider, their two adored dogs, her family, her friends and her community. She is undoubtedly throwing the best party heaven has ever seen and is now reunited with her brother, Joseph Goodwin.
Jordan Michelle Park was born in Albuquerque on February 28th, 1981. She was a 1999 graduate of Sandia High School.
While well behaved women rarely make history, Jordan made it everywhere she went and with anyone she ever met, establishing deep roots anywhere she called home and quickly amassing life-long friendships throughout New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Idaho, and everywhere along the way.
Jordan met her soulmate serendipitously, as all great love stories go, and immediately won over his entire circle of friends including his military family, who let Ben know right away that Jordan had already surpassed his place in their ranks, and he better keep her around. Jordan married Benjamin B. Schneider on April 13, 2013 at her favorite place in Emmett, Idaho.
It is fitting that Jordan married a Marine as she was the literal embodiment of the motto Semper fidelis. She was always faithful—to her loved ones, family and friends, to her community, and to her unwavering values and her belief in the goodness of humanity. Jordan was an adored wife, beloved mom, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, Boise Hawks host mom, dog mom, mentor and friend to all. To know Jordan was to love Jordan (and instantly at that), but most importantly to know Jordan was to be loved by Jordan—fiercely, completely, and unapologetically.
There are people who grace this world with their presence in such a way that their absence from it is not only unbelievable, it is in fact entirely impossible. Jordan is with us in every memory shared, in the stillness of the lake at sunrise, in the energy of every Opening Day, in the raucous laughter shared between conspiring friends and in the smallest and greatest gestures of kindness. Jordan is a timeless spirit who will continue to live on through the legacy she leaves here with us. We will live well and love big in her memory. Cheers to you friend; you're pretty.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Jordan touched are invited to celebrate her life Monday, November 18th, 2019 from 3 p.m. to "Last Call" at the Idaho Elk's Lodge #1448, 1015 N. Kimball Avenue, Caldwell, Idaho. We ask that you wear something that reminds you of Jordan or embodies her spirit; ya'll know she would be mad as hell if you wear black.
In memory of Jordan's love for and service to her community, the Jordan Schneider Memorial Fund has been established at Mountain West Bank. Help us to maintain her legacy through contributions to causes she was passionate about.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019