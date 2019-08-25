|
Jorge Antonio Ibáñez Ruíz
2002 ~ 2019
Jorge Antonio Ibáñez Ruíz, 16, of Boise, went home to be with God on August 19, 2019 at 4:33 a.m. with his mom and dad by his side. Jorge is without pain after a strong fight against cancer (Osteosarcoma) for more than two years. Jorge was a fighter and will always be remembered for his endless jokes, big smile, selflessness, love for video games, and most of all his love for his family. Jorge was born in Peru on September 13, 2002 to María Ines Ibáñez. He will continue to protect and watch over his mom, as well as his dad, Jason Donaldson; his baby sister, Dulce María; grandfather, Jorge A. Ibáñez and uncles: César and Enrique Ibáñez. In Heaven, Jorge is greeted by his grandmother, Ines Ruíz.
All who are a part of #TeamJorge and would like to join in a Celebration of Life for #JorgeStrong are welcome! It is being held at Calvary Chapel, 123 S. Auto Drive in Boise at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31st. There will be a time of viewing from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, August 30th at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian and also before the service on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Calvary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to any of the four organizations that helped in their journey: M.I.B. Agents, Osteosarcoma Collaborative, Camp Rainbow Gold, or Boise's Got Faith. Remembrances may be left online at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019