Jose Esteban "JOE" Larrea,

Jose Esteban "JOE" Larrea, 83, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully at home February 22, 2019 of Congestive Heart Failure. Joe was born March 3, 1935 in Busturia, Viscaya, Spain. Joe owned and operated his own trucking business, hauling hay for many of the dairy farmers in the Treasure Valley.

He married Sheila Thurman on July 1, 1987 and they made their home in

Caldwell. Joe is survived by his wife Sheila, his son, Lysle Larrea, Nampa; daughter, Tracy {Jerry Williams}, Caldwell; son, Ramon Larrea, Mountain Home; Sheila's three children, Dan, Jamie and Dustin; brothers, Nick {Jan} Larrea and Ray {J.P.} Larrea, all of Meridian; sisters, Nieves Nadeau, San Antonio, Texas and Sole' {Reynaldo Sr.} Morales, Burke Virginia; 9

grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Begonia and Maribel; brother, Luis and 3 nephews.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12 th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. A Funeral Service for Joe will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Centennial Baptist Church 3610 E. Ustick Rd, Caldwell. Burial will be on Monday, March 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

A special thank you to the ladies that were of service to Joe in his final hours from Signature Hospice Group. The family wishes donations be made to the Idaho , 2995 N.Cole Rd Suite #120, Boise, ID 83704. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019