Joseph August Tilmant.
9/12/1943 - 2/28/2020
Joseph August Tilmant was born September 12, 1943 in Phoenix, AZ to Joseph A Tilmant and Mable Howard Tilmant. He passed on Friday February 28,,2020 in Star, ID. from long standing health issues. Joe's family moved to Monrovia, California when he was about 2 and he attended schools there living on a small farm with his two younger brothers. When his parents divorced in 1958 his mother moved him and his two brothers to Cloudcroft, NM. He continued school there until 1960 when he moved to Bountiful, Utah attending Bountiful High, where he graduated in 1962. After graduation he joined the USN. On May 24, 1963 he married his high school sweetheart Merle June Pettet. He spent several tours in Vietnam before being honorably discharged. He moved with his wife and son back to Salt Lake City attending Utah Tech College and working in contract manufacturing. After working in Salt Lake for several years & adding another son they moved to San Jose, CA. He continued working in electronics traveling to both Asia and Europe for work. In 1981 he was hired by Atari to work and live in Hong Kong. The family moved and began years of working in Hong Kong as well as Singapore and Thailand. While he was in Asia, he became a master scuba diver, enjoying many dives all over the world.
Upon returning to the US they settled in Gilroy, CA. on horse property. Enjoying the country with horses, chickens and his large woodworking shop until they retired. Having traveled to Idaho for years they decided to retire in Eagle, ID. He again had a wonderful wood shop where he made beautiful piece's for family & friends. While looking for an RV group to travel with, he and his wife and several other couples started Gem of the Road with which they are still members. They lived over 12 years in Eagle until his health became an issue. Not needing horse property, and unable to do his woodworking projects they built a home in Star, ID. Survivors include his wife Merle June of 56 years, sons Tom (Lisa) Tilmant, San Jose, CA., Scott (Julie) Tilmant, Caldwell ID., daughter-in-law Dana Tilmant, Nampa, ID. Six grandchildren. Brothers Jim (Bobbie) Tilmant, Fort Collins, CO and John (Hiromi) Tilmant, Koriyama, Japan. Joe was preceded in death by his father Joe, his mother Mable Janes, stepfather George Janes and sister Vansel Jean Tilmant. The family would like to thank Dr. Shawn Nowierski for the wonderful care he provided for Joe over the years. Per Joe's request there will be no memorial or services. He will be laid to rest at the Dry Creek VA cemetery at a later time.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Veterans Home in Boise or another in Joe's name.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020