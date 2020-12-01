1/
Joseph Bernard "Joey" Klucewich IV
1998 - 2020
Joseph 'Joey' Bernard Klucewich
August 31, 1998 - November 11, 2020
Eagle, Idaho - With profound sorrow and heavy hearts, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and best friend, Joseph 'Joey' Bernard Klucewich IV passed away suddenly on November 11, 2020. Joey was born on August 31, 1998 in Missoula, MT to Jim and Gaylene Klucewich.
Joey was always full of adventure, curiosity and wonder. He had the softest, kindest, and most gentle heart. Joey had an amazing way of drawing people in and making them feel part of the group. He had a lifelong love for sports and was an amazing athlete on the baseball field as a catcher, on the football field as a talented kicker for Eagle High School, and a spirited boarder on the snow. His knowledge of every sport, every game and every athlete was amazing. Sports bonded Joey with so many people in every walk of life.
The highlight of his life was being an uncle to his nephew Beckham. Joey was dearly loved by his family and friends, and in return Joey loved each of us with a tender heart and much dedication. We find comfort in knowing that his heart was in the right place and he is safe in God's hands.
Joey was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Klucewich in 2002. His is survived by his mother Gaylene Klucewich, sister Bobbie Jo (Brandt) Montelius, nephew Beckham Montelius, sister Jaxie Klucewich, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and many dear friends. And his best furry friend, WhooHoo.
A memorial service will be held on December 5, 2020 in Parma, Idaho at 12:30pm. Due to COVID restrictions we are limited to close family and friends. However, a live streaming will be available. For those interested in attending in person, contact Gaylene for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make donations to the Joseph 'Joey' Bernard Klucewich IV Memorial Scholarship GoFundMe account, which will support collegiate athletes at the University of Montana in his honor. A funeral was held in MT on November 14th which can be viewed from Garden City Funeral at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/joseph-klucewich-iv/4422498/obituary.php


Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 543-4190
