Joseph Cooper
1925 - 2020
Joseph Cooper, 94, of Boise died peacefully at home Saturday, March 14th, surrounded by family.
Graveside services will be held May 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Morris Hill Cemetery.
Joe was born on August 27th 1925 in Boise, Idaho to Ada Wilton Cooper and Harry Cooper. He attended Garfield Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High School.
As a young man, Joe joined the Army Air Corps during WW2, and later the Air National Guard at the onset of the Korean war, where he served as a crew chief, working on P-51's. He loved airplanes and enjoyed flying into the Idaho back country in his own small plane.
On November 23rd 1957, he married Beth Eden in Boise. They were married for 60 years until her death in 2017. Joe spent more than 30 years in Sheet metal fabrication, retiring from Hobson Fabricating in Boise.
During retirement Joe spent much of his time building and then recreating with family at his cabin in Donnelley, ID. He and Beth also spent many winters in Arizona . He had a great appreciation for the beauty and peacefulness found in nature.
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. He had a deep faith in God and served many years as a dedicated member of the Boise Bible Students.
Survivors include his children, Ed Cooper, Hillsboro, OR., Lola (David) Holland, The Villages Fl., Elaine LeMoine, Nampa, ID., and Jim Cooper, Old Town, ID. Sisters, Joy Campbell, Boise, ID., and Lois (Ralph) Cilley, Garden Grove, CA. Grandchildren, Jolena Jafri, Aaron Withers, Bryan Cooper, Crystal Joarnt, Nate LeMoine, Brittany Holland, Nyla Jafri, Shaia Holland, Jeff, Sean and Tiana Holland and Samantha and Will Kramer. Great grandchildren, Stephanie and Andrew Woody, Gabriel and Caleb Withers, and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beth, brothers David, Paul and James Cooper and Sisters Esther Hanley and Eunice Beeman.
The Family would like to thank Saint Lukes hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials are suggested to a favorite charity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Morris Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
May 10, 2020
i was really saddened to see Joe's obituary today. So sorry for your loss. So many fond memories of your parents and you all growing up in our great little southeast Boise neighborhood.
Demetrios Kinnas
Neighbor
