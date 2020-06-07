Joseph John Callanan1939 ~ 2020Dr. Joseph J. Callanan died on Friday, May 29, 2020 doing what he loved, fishing.Joe was born in Buffalo, New York on May 9, 1939. He attended Canisius College, graduating in 1960. He married Mary Ellen Turner on August 26, 1961. Joe graduated from medical school at the University of Buffalo in 1964. His internship and residency at the University of Oregon were interrupted by his active duty as an Army Captain during the Vietnam conflict 1965-1967. Joe returned to finish his residency in Oregon and then relocated to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he completed a Master of Science in 1971. Upon completion of Joe's medical training, the family decided to "go out west." Joe had always loved the outdoors and knew the Pacific Northwest would be a good fit for their young family.Joe was a pioneer in the field of Allergy and Immunology. He served as President of the Ada County Medical Association 1980-1981. Joe was on the board of the Idaho Medical Association for many years, including as President 1994-1995. He helped form the Intermountain West Allergy Society and was President 2001-2002. Joe also served on the Syringa Bank Board of Directors from 1996-2005. Joe loved his Boise State Broncos, and was a devoted fan and supporter of athletics, academics, and the arts at BSU. Due to these and many more service and philanthropic connections, Joe was well known by a variety of people in the Treasure Valley.Since his wife's untimely death in 2011, Joe found comfort in sharing his love for outdoor adventure with anyone who could keep up with him. He became obsessed with his golf game, though he enjoyed anything that kept him on the move outdoors. Joe treated each grandchild to special outings either hiking, fishing, or just being with "Papa" as often as he could.Joe is survived by his sons Chris (Ann) Callanan and Tim Callanan; daughters Katie Callanan and Molly (David) Widdicombe; nine grandchildren, Annica, Claire, Henry, Conor, Colin, Eliza, Katie, Theodore, and Matthew; and his faithful canine companions Rosie and Annie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Anne Callanan; his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen; and many great hunting dogs (too numerous to name).The family will hold a private funeral Mass and Joe will be buried with Mary Ellen at Cloverdale Memorial Park. When the time is right so that many can gather, a celebration of Joe's life will be held. Details about that service and ways to honor Joe will be forthcoming. We would like to thank everyone who was with Joe on the river that last day, we know all efforts were made to save him."Eventually the watcher joined the river, and there was only one of us. I believe it was the river."? Norman Maclean, A River Runs Through It