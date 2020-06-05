I worked with Dr. Pavek not only as his aide (for a short time- harvesting his potatoes in the green house) but as the secretary at the U of I Res. Ctr in Aberdeen. He was always nice to me and was a joy to be around. He was one of the best Dr. to work for there. So sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to the family. The world lost an awesome man.



Karen Slaugh

Coworker