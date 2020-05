Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family



Miller, Joseph M. age 78, of Meridian, formerly of Glenns Ferry, passed away April 30, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store