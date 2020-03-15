|
|
Joseph Parker Hinton
1996-2020
Joseph Parker Hinton made a big difference in his 23 years of life. Known to his family by his middle name, Parker was born in Boise where he attended The Children's School, St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School, Treasure Valley Math & Science Center North Junior High School, and Boise High School. At Boise High, he was a National Merit Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and a recipient of a Teacher's Choice Award. He was on with the Boise High Debate Team, a member of the Boise Architecture Club, and a contributor to the Boise Architecture Project. He also co-founded a popular school club, hosting speakers and facilitating discussion on important social issues. In 2015, Parker was awarded the United States Congressional Gold Medal, the highest award given by Congress to youth, for his leadership, service and personal achievement.
Outside of high school, Parker swam year-round on the Boise YMCA swim team from 2008 to 2015. As a member of Boy Scout Troop 100, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and received the William T. Hornady Award for distinguished service in conservation. Through scouts he participated in extraordinary adventures, including a live-aboard scuba diving trip in the Florida Keys. He volunteered regularly at the MK nature Center, the Boise downtown YMCA, and the Friends of the Boise Public Library, where he ran the Library's Book store three nights a week and helped with seasonal fundraising sales. While in high school, he worked at Blue Sky Bagels in Boise, earning his own way for his High School trip to China.
Between high school and college, Parker learned Portuguese and lived in Brazil as a Rotary International exchange student. He volunteered weekly to teach English and mentor younger teens through his host family's church. He also volunteered in the Indigenous Peoples Museum in Sao Paulo, and the General Sao Paulo State and Federal Museum System. He loved Brazil, his host family and friends, and later returned for a summer as a tutor.
In the Fall of 2016, Parker entered American University's School of Public Affairs, as a Politics, Policy & Law Scholar. The following summer he attended American University of Rome, where he studied Italian and Mediterranean cultures in connection with EU marketing and trade. While there, he traveled throughout Italy, toured Switzerland, stayed with English relatives near London, and spent time in Israel visiting Tel Aviv and the Old City of Jerusalem. By December of 2018, Parker had earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with an interdisciplinary major in Communications, Legal Institutions, Economics and Government, from American University, and had completed substantial coursework towards a Master's in Public Administration. He was a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha - the national political science honor society. He served as associate editor for the economic policy section of The World Mind, American University's undergraduate policy and public affairs magazine. Parker competed on the University's debate program and was a member of the American University Writing Club. He was involved in the local community as a tutor for the University's D.C. Reads program helping disadvantaged youth, and as a volunteer for service projects in D.C. neighborhoods. He also worked as an intern for the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, and later as a Graduate Fellow for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council, also in Washington, DC.
From an early age, Parker loved books of all kinds. He rarely went anywhere without a book. His subjects varied widely but the vast portion of his collection centered on architecture, history, politics, World War II ships and airplanes. He also read fiction extensively. Among his favorite writers was John Updike. Parker was a great admirer of the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton (long before Hamilton's recent popularity). Parker liked geography and was fascinated by the migrations of people. He could tell you about each of the world's 195 countries in detail and he had a deep understanding of maps of all kinds – physical, political, economic etc. He especially loved his dog, Annie, a Boykin spaniel who lived to be 16. Parker had a quick wit and great sense of humor that made many people laugh. One of Parker's defining character traits was his commitment to helping others. He encouraged his friends and family through their struggles and he cared deeply for anyone, anywhere, in need.
Parker is survived by his parents John and Kim, his sister Emily, his grandparents Don and Ella Hinton, and by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020