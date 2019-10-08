Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph R. Hill Sr. Obituary
Joseph R. Hill Sr.
1944-2019
Joseph Robert Hill Sr, military veteran, passed away suddenly while surrounded by loved ones on October 4th, 2019. Joe was born on October 2nd, 1944 in the Treasure Valley where he stayed to raise his family. Joe is survived by his wife, Diane of 52 years, his daughter Lisa (Dan), and his son Joe Jr (Michele), and preceded in death by his daughter Angie. He has eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren with another one on the way.
Memorial service will be held at Bowman Funeral Parlor in Garden City at 11am on Thursday, October 10. Reception to follow at La Mirada Recreation Center. 5960 N Rio Vista Way Meridian, ID 83646.
In honor of Joe's love of Boise State football, we ask you to wear blue and/or orange. Condolences may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
