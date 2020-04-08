|
Joseph (Joe) S. Munson
1948 ~ 2020
On April 2, 2020, Joseph (Joe) Shear Munson lost his battle with lung cancer. Joe was born in Portland, Oregon on April 9, 1948. He was the second son of Jasper Paul Munson, M.D. and Ellen Shear Munson. He grew up in Sandpoint, Idaho, influenced by family farm lifestyle he shared with his 7 siblings, parents, and maternal grandparent. He attended schools in Sandpoint including: Farmin Grade School, Sagle Grade School, Sandpoint Junior High and Sandpoint High School. He graduated in 1966.
Joe attended the University of Idaho where he studied Engineering, Philosophy, and Political Science, receiving a BA degree in December 1970. During his years as an engineering student, he was selected to participate in a semester-long work experience at Lockheed's Missiles and Space Division in Sunnyvale, California, an experience he was always excited to recall. In the fall of 1971, Joe entered Law School at the University of Idaho and graduated with honors in May 1974.
He was employed by Boise Cascade Corporation's legal department from June 1974 until retirement in January 2010. His primary client was the Timber and Wood Products Division. He loved the variety of challenges afforded to him both domestically and abroad throughout his tenure. Joe was passionate about his career, the law and was proud to be a part of the Boise Cascade company for so many years. He retired after a very satisfying 36 year career.
On May 23, 1972 Joe married his lifetime love and companion, Lynette (Lynn) Wright, from Boise, Idaho. After law school, they moved to Boise, where they made their home for the past 46 years. They welcomed their son, Ryan, on October 19, 1977. This May 2020, Joe and Lynn would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
Joe loved spending his leisure time with his family enjoying recreational sports including: snow skiing; water skiing; boating; and golfing. He was an avid reader and was always willing to engage in a lively conversation with friends and relatives about any and all topics. He also enjoyed family camping trips with his siblings, although his favorite days were warm summer days at the lake followed by evenings around the fire pit at the family cabin in McCall, Idaho.
He was a loving husband; proud, caring father; supportive father-in-law; and in awe of his 3 wonderful grandsons. He will be missed by family and friends alike.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. J.P. and Ellen Munson; young brother Steven Munson; and brother Mark Munson. He is succeeded by his wife, Lynn and son, Ryan (Vicki); grandsons Connor, Nolan, and Jacob Munson. He is also survived by his siblings: brother Paul (Margo) Munson; sister Ellen Darling; sister Johanna Munson; brother Thayne (Cindy); brother Dar Munson and sister Jacoba (Larry) Line.
Current circumstances make it necessary to postpone a Celebration of Life observance until September 2020. Time and date of the celebration will be publicly posted. Instead of cards or flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/) in Joe's name.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 8, 2020