Pamela Josephine White of Rome, OR went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at High Desert Bible Church in Jordan Valley, Oregon on Saturday March 9th at 1:00 PM. Pot Luck dinner to follow at the Jordan Valley Parish Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obit is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 2, 2019