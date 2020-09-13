Joshua Nicholas Socha

Jan 26 1999 - July 9 2020

Joshua Nicholas Socha passed away at his home in Boise Idaho at the age of 21 on July 9, 2020.

He was born in Mesa, Arizona on January 26, 1999 the son of Brian and Lynelle (Fritel) Socha. Josh moved with his parents from Arizona to Bottineau ND where he lived for the next 3 years. In 2002, the family moved to Boise, Idaho and has lived there until his death. While in Boise he attended elementary and middle school in Kuna, Idaho. He attended Bishop Kelly High School, a private Catholic school and graduated in 2017. He was currently a senior at Boise State University, majoring in chemistry with a minor in mathematics. He was pursuing a much wanted job in the chemistry department, but due to COVID -19 was unable to obtain the position.

He was very active in baseball from grade school through high school, where he was a pitcher. He was an avid reader of fiction stories. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America and had earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved spending time with his family, camping at the Oregon coast where the group would go crabbing, clam digging and also charter a boat to fish in the ocean for Rock Fish, Ling Cod and whatever else was biting that day.

Josh traveled with his family for Spring baseball training in Arizona and while there visited the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam and toured Sedona. He traveled often to Seattle to watch professional baseball games. He traveled to North Dakota to visit family yearly. His family was the center of his world.

He had a very gentle, kind, loving soul and was always willing to help out and was very considerate of others' feelings.

Josh was a member of Risen Christ Catholic Church in Boise where he often was an usher. His Eagle Scout project was working with his brother, Jeremiah, in building two phases of a healing garden behind the church.

He was very loved by his family and taken way too soon. He will be missed dearly. Josh accomplished so much in his short time on this earth. His family was so very proud of him and Heaven has gained a most precious angel.

Josh is survived by his parents, Brian and Lynelle (Fritel) Socha; his identical twin brother Jeremiah Socha and brother Matthew Socha – all of Boise Idaho. He parental grandparents, Jerry and Bonnie Socha – Bismarck ND also survive him. He also leaves his aunts and uncles, Charlotte Pollestad, Dianne Frueh, Melvin, Ken, Leon and Kevin Fritel, Linda Jorgenson, Tim and Cindy Socha – all from ND and Donna Celletti – Manitoba Canada - in addition to many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother , Christopher Lee, uncle Jeff Socha, maternal grandparents Nick and Teresa Fritel, Aunt Sharon and Uncle Dale Lewis.

A funeral was held at Little Flower Catholic Church – Rugby ND on Wednesday July 15th and burial followed at Little Flower Cemetery.

A celebration of Life will be held on September 20th from 1-4PM at: Englefield Green Clubhouse,

527 S Whisperwood Way, Boise ID 83709.

Due to COVID -19 masks are required.



