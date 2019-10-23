Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Nampa First Church of the Nazarene
601 16th Ave. So
Josiah Tate Nelson


1977 - 2019
Josiah Tate Nelson Obituary
Josiah Tate Nelson
1977 - 2019
Our beloved Josiah Tate Nelson, 42, of Nampa, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 17, 2019, following a four-year battle with brain cancer. Until the end, Josiah kept us laughing with his quick wit and infectious personality. His faith was real - through his un-filtered life his hope in Jesus persevered until the end. His prayer was "heal me or take me home".... we are confident he is both healed and home.
A Celebration of Josiah's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11AM at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019
