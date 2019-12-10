|
Josie Marie Jenkins
Josie Marie (Coffman) Jenkins, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home in Meridian, Idaho. She was surrounded by members of her family at the time of her passing. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Ross E. Jenkins; children: Alan C., Cindi Sue (Holt), Sandra Lee (Fisher), Jeffrey R.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters Loudema Barnes and Emma Skinner. Services will be held at 11AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1950 South Locust Grove Road in Meridian, Idaho, with a viewing at the Church from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. A burial services will be held at 2:30PM that same day at the Meridian Cemetery. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019