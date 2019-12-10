Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1950 South Locust Grove Road
Meridian, ID
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Meridian Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie Marie Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josie Marie Jenkins Obituary
Josie Marie Jenkins
Josie Marie (Coffman) Jenkins, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home in Meridian, Idaho. She was surrounded by members of her family at the time of her passing. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Ross E. Jenkins; children: Alan C., Cindi Sue (Holt), Sandra Lee (Fisher), Jeffrey R.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters Loudema Barnes and Emma Skinner. Services will be held at 11AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1950 South Locust Grove Road in Meridian, Idaho, with a viewing at the Church from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. A burial services will be held at 2:30PM that same day at the Meridian Cemetery. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -