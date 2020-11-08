1/1
Joyce Ann Aston Heidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Aston Heidt
September 12, 1934 - October 28, 2020
Joyce Ann Aston Heidt, a true daughter of Idaho, was reunited with her heavenly family on October 28, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1934, in Gooding, Idaho, the seventh child of pioneer descendants Clarence Aston and LaVera Lowe Allen.
At age eleven, she endured the death of her mother. A year later, her father married Winifred Mitchell Smith. Their blended family moved to various towns in Idaho before settling in Rupert, where Joyce graduated from High School in 1952.
Joyce met Sgt. Raymond Joseph Heidt in Salinas, California. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 17, 1956. They then honeymooned in Europe at the expense of the US military. They had five children: Ruth Marie Belanger, Elizabeth Ann Friend, Steven Christian Heidt, Joseph Aston Heidt, and John Thomas Heidt, who died at the age of three days.
Joyce was an unfailingly supportive wife and constantly loving mother and grandmother whose artistic and musical talents and whose testimony of the Gospel blessed many lives.
Joyce passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of October 28, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, her sister Eva, her four adult children, twenty-seven grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren (and counting!), and one great-great grandchild.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved