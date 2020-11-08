Joyce Ann Aston Heidt

September 12, 1934 - October 28, 2020

Joyce Ann Aston Heidt, a true daughter of Idaho, was reunited with her heavenly family on October 28, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1934, in Gooding, Idaho, the seventh child of pioneer descendants Clarence Aston and LaVera Lowe Allen.

At age eleven, she endured the death of her mother. A year later, her father married Winifred Mitchell Smith. Their blended family moved to various towns in Idaho before settling in Rupert, where Joyce graduated from High School in 1952.

Joyce met Sgt. Raymond Joseph Heidt in Salinas, California. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 17, 1956. They then honeymooned in Europe at the expense of the US military. They had five children: Ruth Marie Belanger, Elizabeth Ann Friend, Steven Christian Heidt, Joseph Aston Heidt, and John Thomas Heidt, who died at the age of three days.

Joyce was an unfailingly supportive wife and constantly loving mother and grandmother whose artistic and musical talents and whose testimony of the Gospel blessed many lives.

Joyce passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of October 28, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, her sister Eva, her four adult children, twenty-seven grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren (and counting!), and one great-great grandchild.



