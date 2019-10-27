|
|
Joyce Denning
February 2, 1924 - October 11, 2019
Joyce Denning is at home now, in the joy of God's presence and with many friends and family. Joyce was born February 2, 1924 in Wichita, Kansas. She grew up during the Great Depression, but since her father worked for the railroad, the family was able to take the train to Saint Louis for many wonderful visits with her Glaser and Ridgley grandparents and cousins.
It became evident early that God gave Joyce the gifts of creating beauty and living with joy. As a child she began to draw and paint. After attending Oklahoma University, where she was chosen as best all around pledge of Gamma Phi Beta, she started work as a fashion illustrator. When she was 22, she became fashion coordinator for a large department store in Wichita.
In 1947, she married John L. Denning, Jr. He was the love of her life. While he worked with his father running John L. Denning & Co, the largest broomcorn business in the U.S., she contributed to the Wichita community as a volunteer. She modeled to raise funds for the Junior League, helped children with cerebral palsy at the renowned Institute of Logopedics and painted murals there, and co-created Otto from Outer Space, a children's television show, a precursor to Sesame Street. Her home was always attractive, and friends began to ask her for help with their interiors.
Widowed in her 30s with a little daughter, Joyce and a friend formed a design association called And So Forth, and did specifications for builders for residential and commercial projects. She was foremost a wonderful mother, and filled her home with faith, family and friends, beauty and music. She was also a good manager, with a strong sense of responsibility and work ethic.
In her early 50s, Joyce relocated to Lubbock, Texas and enrolled in the Texas Tech University College of Architecture to increase her design and technical skills. She loved her two years at Tech, working part time at Decorator's Studio and pulling all-nighters with her fellow students.
From there, her design work went forward in Texas, New Mexico, and Boise. With her sister, she enjoyed many trips to Santa Fe and developed rich friendships with prominent Native American artists and gallery dealers. Joyce continued to design and consult well into her 90s.
Joyce often enjoyed having friends gather around her table, for good food and conversations about art, history, current events, and their shared faith. Ps. 118:24 was special to her: "This is the day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it." Joyce's last day here with us was October 11, 2019.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Ridgley Denning, sister Marilynn Bergen, and many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Joyce's life and faith will be held on Saturday, November 2. For persons who would like to remember Joyce with memorials, the family suggests the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise, ID 83706, or the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, 704 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019