Joyce Haruye Hackwell

February 5, 1959 - February 21, 2019

Joyce was born to Hiro and Yoshiko Hamada in Bloomington, CA, where she was raised on the family farm. She graduated from Bloomington High School where she was involved in the Girls League and was on the tennis team.

She met Glen Hackwell in August of 1990 and they were married June 21, 1991 in California. They moved back to Boise where she spent her working career helping people. She was a CNA and Personal Home Health worker because she loved elderly people and wanted to help make their lives better.

Joyce was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2015, and after a valiant fight she passed away peacefully at home on the evening of February 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Glen, her brothers Marshall Hamada and Ronnie Hamada as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins in California. Her parents preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019