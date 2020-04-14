|
Joyce Ilene Renfro
1938 - 2020
Joyce Ilene Renfro, age 81, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho passed away on April 10th 2020. She went to be with her husband, Kenny Renfro, just 8 days after his passing. Joyce was born on October 31st, 1938 in Boise, Idaho to Jack & Ellen Stephenson.
At the young age of 16, she married the love of her life, Kenny Renfro, on November 6th 1954. Together they had 6 children; Cynthia, Marilyn (Sandy), Bobbi Jo, Mike (Vickie), Todd (Wendy) & Ryan (April). They built their home in Horseshoe Bend in 1967 where they raised their family.
Joyce was iconic in the Horseshoe Bend community by donating much of her time to the Ladies Club Hall, school carnivals & helping out at the school cafeteria. She was a good friend to so many & enjoyed going "up town" in the afternoons to visit & have coffee. She was always nicely dressed, had her makeup & hair done & wore matching jewelry. However, the only accessory she rarely went without was a grandkid or two. It's definitely no secret that Joyce played a major role in helping raise every single one of her grandchildren. She may have enjoyed spending time with them, but it could be argued that they enjoyed it even more. She included them in some of her favorite activities; camping, painting, ceramics & karaoke.
Joyce spent many summers in a motorhome or camper in logging camp where she took on the job of being camp cook. She spent the daytime entertaining grandkids and taking them for ice cream; then spent the afternoon preparing a meal big enough to feed an army. Everyone on the logging crew was considered family & were welcome.
When the family thinks of Joyce they think of holidays. She was born on Halloween which happened to be one of her favorites. Joyce had the best sense of humor & would dress in elaborate costumes & decorate the house for all the families in town to enjoy. Some of these costumes being a hilarious rendition of Mr. T and a witch complete with a rocking chair & a bubbling caldron; all while she handed out king sized candy bars to the trick-or-treaters. However, the most memorable of all was Christmas. There's no doubt she kept UPS, FedEx & QVC in business for many years. She spoiled the whole family rotten & even if someone unexpected arrived she always had a gift wrapped & ready for them. Joyce will always be remembered as giving, caring, a great friend and the ultimate Mom & Grandma anyone could ask for.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers and 2 daughters. She is survived by 2 siblings & their families, 4 children & their spouses, 13 grandchildren and her great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for both Kenny & Joyce will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Caryn Renfro's recovery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Joyce's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2020