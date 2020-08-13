Joyce Leilani Bedal

1937-2020

Joyce Leilani Bedal (Lonnie) was born June 30th, 1937. She went home to our Lord and Savior on July 26th, 2020. Services will be held on August 22, 2020 at the Idaho City Christian Center at 1:00. There will be limited seating due to Co-vid regulations. Lonnie was born in Pioneerville, Idaho to Vern and Geraldine Bedal. She had an older Sister of 3 years named Deanie Bedal. Their Mother passed away when Lonnie was only 11. Her family heritage was miner and loggers, so they moved from town to town frequently. Lonnie went to school in Centerville, Elk City, and numerous other schools and then graduated from Cascade High School in Idaho. Her Father was remarried and she had 2 more Sisters and a Brother. Later Lonnie's Father Vern and Mother Dolly had 2 more girls and a boy. She Loved her Brothers and Sisters very much. She worked as a switchboard operator for the City of Cascade and then moved back to Idaho City where she married and had two Daughters. She then moved to Boise, remarried and had a Son.They moved to Nampa where she retired as Head Switchboard Operator at Mercy Medical Hospital in Nampa, Idaho. Lonnie was preceded in death by her Son, Steven Tom (Bedal) Stradley. Parents: Geraldine and Vern and Dolly Bedal. Sisters: Deanie Bedal Crouch, Brenda Deines, Brother-in-law Arnold Deines. Brother: James Bedal (Mister). Grandparents: William Bedal, Jessie and Homer Howard, Bill and Mary Green. Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She is survived by her two Daughters: Niki Daniele Perry, and Ouita (Gwen) Moyle, and their Husbands. Grandchildren: Jacob Perry, Megan Jackson, Stephanie Fletcher, Cristen Roberts, and Jamie Roberts-Beall and husband John. Great Grandchildren: Asha Massengale, Kasen Jackson, Kaylin Jackson, Orion Roberts, and Isaac Beall, Brynlee Perry, and Breckyn Perry. Brother: Bill Bedal and wife LeAnn, Sisters: Dolly Bedal and husband Don Gordon. Kay McReynolds and husband Butch. Linda Hiatt and husband Steve. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Lonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store