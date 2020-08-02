Joyce Margaret Delana
1925-2020
Joyce Margaret McMahon Delana died July 15, 2020 from natural causes. She was born August 8, 1925 in Wendell, Idaho, to A.D. and Lenore McMahon of Jerome, Idaho. She attended Jerome schools and graduated from the University of Idaho where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and Phi Beta Kappa. She married Sumner Delana on August 10, 1947. She was a member of the Boise Junior League, Grace Jordan's TALK group, the Elks Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary, the Boise Tennis Club, and the First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her sons: Brett and Charity Delana, of Anchorage, Alaska; Kent Delana of Boise; and Pat and Becky Delana of Boise, and four grandchildren. At her request, private family services will be held following cremation.
The family gives special thanks to Terese Sackos and the staff at Amber Lane for the care and comfort they provided for Joyce.
Remembrances may be left for Joyce's family on her web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.