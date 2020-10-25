1/1
Joyce Olaveson passed away on October 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with supranuclear palsy. She was born June 25, 1952, in Rapid City, South Dakota to Vera and George Denker. She grew up in Enning, South Dakota. She moved to Idaho as a teen where she graduated from Caldwell High. She had a successful career working in banking most of her life. Joyce loved the mountains where she owned cabins and loved to hike and sit by the river. She loved gardening and walking with her dogs. She always made holidays a priority; decorating, baking her goodies and she loved giving gifts. She always had a beautiful home and loved her cozy rustic cabins.
She was very talented at sewing, knitting, gardening, and the culinary arts. She was a smart investor but above all a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Kevin, her 3 children and daughter-in-law Shaun and Stephanie Bevan, Lori Bevan and Wendy Stewart, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandsons. She is also survived by her siblings Carol Vorhees, Beverly Fowble, and Gary Denker and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks and prayers to those Heroes working and living in nursing homes during this pandemic. Stay strong.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 25, 2020.
