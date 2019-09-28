|
Dr. J.R (Jim) Mann
Dr. Mann completed his time on earth just a few weeks shy of his 94 th birthday after a short illness. He was a long-time family doctor and surgeon in Ontario where he and his wife, Jean, moved in 1964 with their two young sons, David and Donnie. Jim joined the Tanaka Clinic next to the hospital where he practiced until retirement.
Jim grew up near Jerome, Idaho, went to college at University of Idaho, served in the military at the end of WWII, and then went to medical school at the University of Utah. After residency in Spokane, WA, where he met and married Jean, the couple moved to Parma, ID, where they resided until moving to Ontario.
When not treating patients, Jim could often be found in his library or wood-shop. He also was an avid pilot and enjoyed flying around the Northwest. With his family, Jim enjoyed exploring the outdoors, especially the Owyhee desert and Idaho back country. Vacation times were often spent backpacking, camping, fishing and boating. In his later years, Jim was involved with the TVCC Foundation and enjoyed dancing twice a week with his friend, Carol Ortega, at the area Senior Centers.
Jim is survived by his sister, Carrie Schroeder (Bob), his son, Dave (Susan), grandchildren Eric (Aubrey) and Morgan Mann, and great-grandchild Luke, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His wife, Jean, and son, Donnie, as well as his brother Don and sister, Barbara, preceded him in death.
Jim will be remembered for his insatiable love of learning. He had a wealth of knowledge, especially in medicine and history. In his memory, memorial gifts can be made to the Dr. James and Emma Jean Mann Scholarship in care of the TVCC Foundation, 650 College Blvd, Ontario, OR 97914.
There will be a celebration of life reception at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 am-2 pm. An open mike will be available for those who would like to share their experiences and thoughts about Doc Mann.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019