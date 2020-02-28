|
Juanita Matthes, 77, of Boise Idaho passed away from natural causes on February 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian. Juanita was born April 27, 1942 in Albany, New York to Travis and Helen Wilson.
Juanita grew up in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, California with her younger brother, Walter Travis Wilson, and enjoyed spending time with her family especially weekend trips to their cabin in Yosemite.
Juanita was very active in her local community working at Paso Robles and Sierra Vista Hospitals.
At the age of 14 during a school dance Juanita met the love of her life and soulmate, Edwin O. Matthes, she later told her mother "I just met the man I'm going to marry". Juanita and Ed continued a storybook romance throughout high school and college.
Juanita went on to graduate from San Jose State College in 1965 with a BA in Interior Design and Decorating. Juanita was a member of the National Society of Interior Designers and always had a passion and flare for art, decorating and designing.
Shortly after college in 1965 Juanita married Ed Matthes while he was completing his last year of Dental School at USC. The two began their married life in a small humble apartment above a garage in Southern California. Juanita enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and taking long drives in their red VW Bug through-out California. Juanita shared her love of God and church with Ed while Ed shared his life-long love of fly-fishing and camping with Juanita.
In 1966 the couple moved to Fortuna, California opening a dental practice. Juanita soon gave birth to a handsome son, Mark Matthes and a beautiful devoted daughter, Holly Matthes Guadagno.
In 1972, Ed and Juanita relocated the family to Boise, Idaho where Ed continued a long successful career as a Dentist, TMJ Specialist and author. During this time Juanita was a devoted wife and mother raising 2 children, attending school functions, her daughter's dance classes and son's track and wrestling events. At the same time, Juanita acted as her husband's editor and business manager while he authored and published several books.
Juanita and her husband loved traveling especially spending time at the Oregon Coast or camping throughout Idaho. The couple traveled to New York City several times and enjoyed international travel to Japan, China, England and the Isle of Madeira. For someone who considered herself painfully shy, somehow, she managed to make friends wherever she went even if it was just to find out the best local restaurant.
In 2012 Juanita and Ed enjoyed a trip of a lifetime with their daughter, son-in-law and 3 grandsons to Spain and Italy. Juanita loved seeing famous works of art, architecture and many other historical and religious sites. She also enjoyed lots of Gelato and Pizza without gaining a pound.
Juanita was a devoted and proud grandmother of 4, she attended countless Football, Basketball and Lacrosse games, she loved seeing her grandchildren and being part of their lives. Juanita enjoyed hosting numerous holidays and events for her family especially Thanksgiving, Christmas and 4th of July barbecues in their backyard.
Juanita was a devoted Christian and attended St. Michael's Episcopal Church as well as Tree City Church in Boise for the past 30 years. Juanita was involved in many activities and volunteered on Sundays with Children's bible study and spent time teaching English and life skills to many new families assimilating to life Boise. Juanita loved her Bible study group where she established many long-lasting friendships.
Ed and Juanita embraced a healthy life style and especially enjoyed their daily walks together.
Juanita is survived by her husband Dr. Ed Matthes of Boise; son, Mark (and Jenny) Matthes of Fargo, North Dakota and her daughter, Holly (and Steven) Guadagno of Meridian, ID and 4 grandchildren: Jason, Luke, Kyle and Gia.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Tree City Church, 3852 N Eagle Rd, Boise, ID 83713. Our family is very appreciative of the care she received at St. Luke's Meridian, and we will miss her immensely! In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one will ever fill. Remembrances may be left for Juanita's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020