Juanita M Pinkston

May 21, 1921 - June 9, 2019

Obituary

Born: May 21, 1921 Mountain Home, Idaho

Died: June 9, 2019 Bakersfield, California

Juanita was the second of 6 children. I always thought she was raised near Buhl, Idaho in a two room home with a single light in each room for electricity, wood burning stove, no running water and a two seat outhouse for facilities. But the truth is her Father was a shepherd who legally immigrated to the US in 1907 and they were very poor. They moved a lot following the sheep work living in far more meager homes and for a bit in a cook wagon. She was schooled mostly in various 1 room country schools that dotted the countryside and are all gone today.

She married Delmer C. Pinkston in 1943 and raised two boys, Delmer L. Pinkston (deceased 1999) and David E. Pinkston. Nearing age 40 she acquired her GED, became an LPN working in surgery at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital after which, while continuing her education, began working privately as a nurse for Dr Cramer's private practice in Twin Falls. After she achieved her RN status she moved into managing both Hazeldel & Skyview Manors. She continued earning a BS in nursing finishing her career as a teacher in the RN course at the College of Southern Idaho. She retired in 1988.

After her husband, Delmer C. Pinkston, died in 1991 and after her best friend, Dorothy Loder died in 1992, she connected with Harvey Loder. They traveled the US (including Alaska) and Canada for about 14 years before settling in Nampa, ID. Harvey died in 2012. She then moved to Bakersfield, CA spending her remaining years living with her son, David. She died at home.

Today she is survived by 1 son (David), 3 grandchildren (Kati, Jessica, and Joseph), and 4 great grandchildren. She was loved very much and is missed.

Services will be held On July 9, 2019 at Center for Spiritual Living, 10464 W Garvervale CT, Boise, Idaho 83704 at 10:00am. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary