Judith Dee Robello

1949 - 2019

Judith "Judy" Dee Robello a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, died July 1, 2019 in Boise, ID, more than 2 years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Judy was born on January 21, 1949, in Saratoga, CA, to Jeanne and Verayne Cole. Judy moved with her family to Boise, ID in 1979, where she and her husband Anthony "Tony" Robello raised their children David and Louissa.

Judy loved the great outdoors, from her garden to the beautiful Idaho Mountains. She shared her passion for camping with her family and cherished the fresh pine air, fishing with her grandsons Cole and James, and her joy of wildflowers.

Judy was a talented artist, gardener, scrapbooker, storyteller and world traveler. In her professional careers she worked in accounting as well as medicine. Judy was very involved in the Daughters of the Nile for over 50 years, she was also a Red Hatter and loved to sing in her church choir.

Judy is survived by her children David and Louissa, her daughter in law Erin, and her treasured grandsons Cole and James.

Those we love don't go away, they walk before us everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. You will be missed Judy.

A celebration of life open house will be held on 7/28/2019, from 11-3 at the Kuna Grange #59 189 N Linder Ave Kuna, ID 83634.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 1275 E. Fairfax Road Salt Lake City, UT 84103. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 16, 2019