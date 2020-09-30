Judith Huter

Judith "Judy" Huter

1950-2020

Judith (Judy) Ann Huter

Judy passed away at home in Council on Friday September 25th surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on December 6th 1950 in Nampa, Idaho to Milton Robert (Bob) Swanson and Alene Swanson. She was raised on a small farm. She attended Nampa High School and graduated in 1969. She attended Boise State and then married Daniel Lee Huter in 1971.

She finished her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Boise State University. She started her journey as a teacher in Midvale teaching second grade for three years. She then taught at Council Elementary teaching 4th - 6th. Through her 22 years teaching she touched many lives. She passed on her passions to others by teaching piano, Sunday school, and pastel chalk art. Her other hobbies included crocheting and reading. She had a lifetime of sharing her love for the Lord through her work with bible study, Sunday school and serving others.

After retiring she became passionate about spending time with her grandson, Derrick. Judy and Derrick became the best of buds, getting into all kinds of trouble. Dan and Judy have many memories of bass fishing at Brownlee, golfing in Hawaii, and taking drives on the side by side into the woods.

Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dan Huter, Brad (Kim) Huter, her sister, Randy Kae (Mike) Huter, her cousins Connie White and Sue Mowry, and her grandson Derrick, nieces and nephews, Matt (Allison) Huter, Lynsie Swanson, Lisa (John) Lauer, Josh (Makenzie) and Chris (Christy) Swanson, and all of their children. She is preceded in death by her mother Alene Swanson, her father Bob Swanson, and her brother Robert Swanson.

Services will be held on Friday October 2nd at 11:00 am at Council Community Church, 105 California Avenue, Council, Idaho 83612. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Council Valley Ambulance, 106 Industrial Avenue Council, Idaho 83612.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store