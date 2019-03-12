Judith Ann Pape

1940 - 2019

Judith Ann Pape 78 of Emmett, passed away January 28, 2019 at a local care center.

Judy was born November 25, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She grew up in Wisconsin, and was married to Don Pape on February 26, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Following Don's discharge from the Navy in 1962 they moved to Caldwell, Idaho. They lived in Boise for many years before moving to Emmett in 2002 where they ranched.

She was a talented artist, an accomplished seamstress and sewed everything from decorations to clothing, she was also an avid quilter and cook. She enjoyed photography, whenever they went some where she had her camera, and had a knack for capturing the less photographed parts of nature and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Don; three children, Denise, Bruce and Debbie; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A celebration of life with a meal is planned for Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. and swimming from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Roystone Hot Springs & Event Center, 7880 N Hwy 52. (Just west of Sweet). Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary