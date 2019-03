Judith Ray

1943 ~ 2019

Judith Joanne (Youngstrom) Ray of Boise died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Morningstar Memory Care facility of natural causes.

The daughter of Lyle and Roses Youngstrom of Minnesota, Judy was born in Washington DC, on January 26, 1943, and grew up in Silver Spring and Rockville, MD. She was graduated from the Academy of Holy Names high school in Silver Spring, and St. Bonaventure University in Olean, NY, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, in 1965. She was awarded a Master of Arts in Organization Management by Webster College (MO) in 1979.

From 1965 to 1969 she worked for the Brockton, MA, Daily Enterprise as a reporter and special page editor. In 1969 she joined the U.S. Navy where she server with honor in a variety of fields. She was Officer-in-Charge of two organizations; Deputy Program Manager for the Navy's Organizational Effectiveness Program; Assistant Public Affairs Officer for the Commander-in-Chief, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; Public Affairs Officer for Service School Command Great Lakes; Administrative and Personnel Services Officer for the Defense Systems Management College, along with several other positions of responsibility.

Her favorite assignment was as the Pentagon coordinator for Navy assistance to civilian motion picture and television productions, assisting in such productions as "Gray Lady Down", "Midway", "Hawaii Five-O", and "CPO Sharkey'. She retired from the Navy in the grade of Commander in 1989, and moved to Idaho to make Boise her permanent home.

Over the years Judy has had many interests: music, books, theater, needlework, indoor and outdoor gardening, pottery, and spiritual life among others. Since moving to Boise, she had been active in AA, and a member of two veterans' organizations. She had been a member of the Alano Club and in recent years, the focus of her interest had been her five step grandchildren.

She is survived by her stepchildren Phillip Ray and Lisa Scott, her five grandchildren, Gabrielle Pape and Michael VandenBerg, and Ashleigh Robishaw, Christina and Jillian Ray; a nephew, Philip Butler and his wife Claudia, her niece Wendy Walker and her husband Gary, a grandnephew, Jason, and four grandnieces, Jennifer, Nicole, Mackenzie and Breana, and a great-grandniece Kierra as well as a greatgrandnephew, James.

A committal service will be at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID at 1 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019. A remembrance for family and friends will be held at her home, 3308 S. Holden Ave, Boise ID after the ceremony.