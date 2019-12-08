|
Judith Truell Kroos November 13, 1938 – October 30, 2019
On October 30, 2019, our dear wife, mom and Gammy, Judith Truell Kroos, passed from this life. Judy was at home with her beloved husband, Robert, and her daughters Sarah and Jennifer all at her side.
Judy was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 13, 1938, to Lorraine (Lallman) Truell and John B. Truell. Judy's father was employed as a Coca Cola salesman, launching Judy early into a lifelong love of her favorite beverage.
During World War II, Judy's father served in the South Pacific and Judy's mother was a teacher in Omaha. Judy's childhood summers were spent with her brother, John, on their mother's fam-ily farm in Arapahoe. Judy loved the Nebraska prairies and still owned the farm at the time of her death.
Judy's father was later stationed Anchorage, Alaska where Judy graduated from high school in 1956. After high school, Judy attended University of Nebraska and remained a lifelong "Husker." Judy was president of her sorority, Alpha Phi; and was the first female member of the Husker student tribune. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa, she traveled with her parents to her father's post at Warner Robbins AFB in Georgia. She started her long career in education teaching an 8th grade class that was all boys. That first class remained one of her favorites.
While in Georgia, on a blind date, Judy met Air Force Lieutenant, Robert Kroos. Dad swept mom off her feet and she never looked back. Bob was the love of her life, and she was his. Married in July 1962, their honeymoon was celebrated in Florida before Bob had to hop into a B-52 and was gone for three months in response to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Thus, began their life as a family in the Air Force.
Jennifer was born while they were at Warner Robins. Sarah arrived after the move to Vance AFB in Oklahoma. Judy and the family spent the next years stationed at various bases through-out the states and overseas. Judy and the girls spent a year in Omaha near her parents while Bob served a year-long tour of duty in Vietnam.
After Bob returned from Vietnam in 1971, and training at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, the family moved overseas to England. Our four years at RAF Upper Heyford in England were marked by Judy's brass-rubbing in English country churches, and family trips to Wales, Scotland, Isle of Man, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Italy and Spain. It was during this time that Judy developed her lifetime affinity for English antiques and culture.
Back from England, another two years were spent at Nellis. In 1977, we were in Idaho at Mountain Home AFB. Bob and Judy fell into love with the Idaho mountains and streams. When Bob chose to retire from the Air Force in 1979, the family stayed in Idaho and moved to Boise.
Providence stepped in when Fr. Reginald Wilson saw a rare gem in Judy and hired her as the counselor for Bishop Kelly High School in 1979. It was another love affair this time between Mom and the school, families, teachers and students of Bishop Kelly. She became Vice Principal and retired with the graduating class of 1998. She spent almost 20 years doling out wisdom, laughter and love. Many students attribute Judy's drive and vision for them as part of the rea-son for the paths their own lives took.
Retirement let Judy devote her time to orbiting around her grandchildren – Anna, Xavier, Dan-iel, Dieter and Mia. She thought of her sons-in-law as her own and was never happier than with her extended families. Mom and Dad embraced the Idaho mountains and spent many week-ends camping at their favorite spots. Bob and Judy also treasured their faithful and loving "puppers" Molly and Katy who never missed a night in the camper, especially the chilly ones.
Later years saw Judy engaged with our veterans through her work with DAR and Colonial Dames. Judy was so proud of her family's military heritage; it was fitting she married a military man.
As the grandchildren grew and years moved on, Judy was eventually diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia. Although the diseased progressed, Judy never lost her recognition of her fam-ily and friends that meant so much to her and until the end she knew the voice of her husband and her girls.
Judy is survived by a thousand memories and by the "Old Boy," her husband Robert; daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Fritz (Haemmerle) of Hailey, Idaho and grandchildren Xavier and Dieter; daughter Sarah, son-in-law Erik (Holman) of Camas, Washington and grandchildren Anna, Dan-iel and Mia. She is also survived by her brother Dr. John Truell, and his wife, Gloria of Denver, Colorado.
A service and celebration of Judy's life will be held on December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sum-mer's Funeral Home at 1205 W. Bannock in Boise with a reception to immediately follow at the Owyhee Plaza. In lieu of flowers, Bob, Sarah and Jennifer request that a donation be made in honor of Judy to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019