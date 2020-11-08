Judy Anne Aitken
October 16, 1946 - November 1, 2020
Judy Anne Aitken 74, of Boise, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at a Boise care center after a valiant battle against Alzheimer's disease.
Judy was born October 16, 1946, in Mountain Home, Idaho to E.E. "Jiggs" and Lois (Ingram) Jenkins. The family soon moved to Nampa and then to Boise. Judy attended Longfellow School, North Junior High, and graduated from Boise High in 1965. In junior high, Judy joined 4-H where she became an accomplished seamstress, winning many gold ribbons over the years at the Idaho State Fair. She was a member of Job's Daughters Bethel 29 and the Boise High School Thunderbirds drill team. She loved to dance and spent many Friday and Saturday nights at the Bomb Shelter and the YWCA. She never missed a Saturday morning watching American Bandstand!
Shortly after her high school graduation, Judy began her 40+ year career with the State of Idaho. Through the years she worked at Health and Welfare, the Department of Agriculture (Fruits and Vegetables as her beloved grandmother called it), and finally found her true calling with the state retirement system PERSI. Her last position there was as the PAC/Member Services Manager, a position for which she was passionate. She retired in June of 2010.
Judy married Richard Aitken on April 8, 1967. Their daughter, Tracy, was born in 1974, followed by son Eric in 1979. She loved her kids fiercely and actively supported them in all their activities. Judy and Rich were avid sports fans and loved the BSU Broncos. After games Judy would be hoarse for a couple of days. She was also a huge fan of the Utah Jazz and Karl Malone in particular. She and her good friend Susan Shaw racked up the miles driving to Salt Lake for as many games as they could fit in.
One of Judy's greatest accomplishments was her college education. Having begun her career right after high school, she hadn't had time for a typical secondary education. But she was determined and tenacious. She took one class per semester for over 30 years, jubilantly graduating from BSU with her daughter, Tracy, in 1997. They were presented with their diplomas together on stage to raucous applause!
In 2008, Judy was honored to be recognized as one of Idaho Business Review's Women of the Year.
Judy and Rich spent their vacations in Connecticut where Rich was from, or at the Oregon coast which they both loved. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends, throwing many backyard parties through the years. There were barbeques, pig roasts and seafood feasts. Judy loved being a mother and grandmother, golfing, yard work (that was her Zen) and exercising. She and Rich treasured their pets and were never without cats and dogs. She was proud to be a blue girl in a red state and enjoyed a professional friendship with Idaho Governor Cecil Andrus.
Judy was a master of sarcasm and had a quick wit. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was always up for spontaneous adventures, especially with her kids and grandkids. In 2014 Tracy surprised her with a zipline frolic for her 68th birthday. Judy was thrilled!
Her first car was a 60's model red Ford Mustang. She was so proud of that car! About 50 years later she decided that since she started with a red Ford Mustang, she was going to finish with a red Ford Mustang. And she did… a new red one with a gold convertible top! She could not have been happier!
Judy successfully battled breast cancer, even as Alzheimer's began its horrific course. She spent the last year and a half of her life in memory care. The family thanks Aspen Valley Senior Living for their warm and attentive care over the past year.
Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Fay Ingram of Nampa & Fern Jenkins of Akron, Colorado; her parents Jiggs and Lois Jenkins; her 3 aunts and 1 uncle, and 5 cousins. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Aitken; her daughter Tracy (Jason) Fuller and grandchildren Jackson and Dallas Fuller of Boise; son Eric (Tory) Aitken and granddaughter Olivia Aitken of Boise; her sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Phil Shotton of Boise; her niece Betsy Shotton Fulcher of Victoria, B.C.; nephew Joey Shotton of Boise; and 2 great-nieces and 4 great-nephews.
Judy's family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the American Cancer Society
.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. A small family gathering will take place later at the Oregon coast where her ashes will be scattered. Judy, we will miss you forever! You brought sunshine and love to all who knew you.