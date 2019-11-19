|
|
Judy Lynn Fait
Judy Lynn Fait, 68, of Boise, passed away November 3, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday November 23rd at 11am at Burger and Brews, 4295 W State St, Boise. Judy enjoyed going out to eat with friends and loved ones so we will celebrate her life with lunch in her honor. Judy was born February 15th in Owatonna, Minnesota and moved to Boise where she attended school and was raised with her siblings: James, Karen, Geni, JoAnne and Dee Ann. Judy had a passion for animals especially her own cats that she loved dearly. Judy was generous to a fault, willing to give all she had to someone in need. She had a great love for God and her faith kept her strong. Judy enjoyed visiting the beach and often traveled to the Oregon coast to visit her sister JoAnne. Judy is survived by her sisters Dee and JoAnne and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded into death by her father Charles, mother Betty, and siblings Karen, Geni, and James. Judy will be dearly missed by her family and friends; we will miss and never forget her. Always with love.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 19, 2019