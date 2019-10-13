|
|
Judy Kay Mimken
79
Judy passed away on September 20, 2019. She leaves behind a son, sister, daughter-in-law, several grandchildren, and an eclectic mix of many wonderful friends. She will be missed dearly.
She was born in Michigan, and in her early 20s moved to Alaska with her husband where she had her only child. Her life in Alaska was challenging and interesting, including a couple of years living in cabins with no running water, and working in a remote native village. In the early 1980s, to fulfill one of her life goals, she moved to Atlanta to get a PhD in English Literature. Eventually she ended up in Boise and worked as a librarian. She was a prolific reader, lover of music of all types, and opinionated in her political views. Conversing with her was always interesting and a joy. She had a very kind heart, a defender of those who were less fortunate, and a wonderful mother. Those who met her were proud to know her, and rightfully so.
In her last couple of years she became more adventurous, leaving her retirement apartment for the evening, hopping into an Uber with her cane in hand to listen to local musicians playing in some of Boise's downtown bars, while occasionally sneaking a cigarette and enjoying a cocktail. Music and being with young people became a passion with her, and because of that she greatly expanded the number of people she positively impacted. She was, is, and always will be deeply loved by many.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019