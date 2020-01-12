|
Judy Lee Feris
71
Judith Lee "Judy" Feris, 71, passed away on December 21st, 2019 in a Boise hospital, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born September 1, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to Lester Franklin and Alean Rose (Brisley) Kress. She was the second of five children. Judy graduated from high school in 1966 in Sweetwater, Texas. In April, 1968, she married Dale Feris in Ft. Worth, Texas. Their first son Scott was born in Ft. Worth in December, 1970. While pregnant with her second son Kevin, Judy was the driving force for moving the family to Alaska to be closer to her mom, dad, and brothers.
After several years, Judy separated from her husband Dale and made a life for herself and her young family in Anchorage, where she continued to live for the next four decades. During this time, she shared her love of the outdoors with her sons. She took them on many camping trips and adventures in the far-flung remote locations of Alaska. Judy's other passion was plants and gardening. For many years, she had a large orchid collection which she meticulously maintained.
For much of the last 20 years of Judy's professional life, she worked for Patron Services in the Anchorage City Library System. She always loved reading, and she delighted in helping the public discover opportunities at the local library. When she wasn't working – or reading - she enjoyed such crafts as knitting and quilting. She made numerous quilted blankets which were donated to organizations supporting sick children and premature infants. As her parents aged, Judy and her brother John became more and more involved in their care until they passed away in August, 2011.
In the summer of 2012, Judy moved to Boise to be closer to her grandsons. She bought a home with a large yard where she spent hours planting flowers and perennials and learning the new varieties that do well in Boise. Judy continued to demonstrate her love for books by volunteering many hours each week with the Friends of the Library Bookstore in the Boise Main Library. She also helped with the many books sales the Friends organized.
Judy played a major role in the lives of her grandsons. She helped care for and raise her oldest grandson, Stephan, when he was a youngster in Alaska; they developed a deep and loving relationship. Many weekends, Stephan would stay with Grandma Judy: watching videos, making Oreo milkshakes, and going for long walks with grandma and her dog. In her home in Boise, Judy lived just around the corner from her two younger grandsons, Keeton and Max. Her grandsons loved their time at Grandma's. Each visit was an adventure of discovery as they would tear down to the basement to unearth what new playthings Grandma had found. She shared her love for reading with them so there were always special books included. Keeton and Max also found her back yard a great place to build forts, dig extensive waterways and bury treasure.
Judy is the beloved mother of Scott and Kevin Feris. She is the cherished grandmother of Stephan Blount and Keeton and Max Feris. In addition, is remembered by sisters Joan King and her husband Ron and Jean Adams, and her brothers John and Jim Kress and Jim's wife Jane. Her dog Oreo will miss her cuddles and treats. She is valued as a caring friend to all who knew her. Many have said that they felt treated as if they were family by Judy, even if only a mere acquaintance. She made special attention to have guests in her home feel accommodated and comfortable.
A non-denominational celebration of life to remember Judy will be held on February 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Relyea Chapel located at 318 N. Latah St., Boise, ID. The service is open to family and friends of Judy.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020