Judy "Judith" Hopper
Judy (Judith) Marie Hopper, 69, of Cascade, ID, died June 30, 2020 in St. Luke's McCall. She was born July 8, 1950 in Boise, ID to Bethel Lillian (Gish) and Kenneth Grant. Her memories live on through her family. She is survived by husband J. Patrick Hopper, son Vince Griffiths, daughters Traci Hopper, Kyra Hopper, Erin Hopper, Tami (Lary) Gaythwaite, Kristin (Pablo) Herrera; sisters Jean Buchert and Patricia Kakefolas; 11 grandchildren, three nephews and four nieces. She will be welcomed by her extended family on the other side. A Celebration of Judy's life will be at the VFW, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise, ID 83709 on July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com
Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.