Judy Radcliff
1948 - 2020
Judy Radcliff was born in Sept. 1948 in Twentynine Palms, California. She passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 71 on June 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of Arnold Weidman and Mable Weidman (Erickson).
Judy was survived by her daughter Dina Radcliff and her 3 grandchildren: Amanda Eckhoff, Jonathan Barnett, and Michael Thompson. She was also survived by her bestest friend Carol Trzicky.
Judy's service will be held at Bowman Funeral Parlor on July 24, 2020 at 3pm at 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr, Boise, ID 83714. It's an open service so anyone who wants to honor her is more than welcome to come.
Please visit Judy's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
03:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
