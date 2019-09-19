Home

Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
7200 Duncan Lane
Boise, ID
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
7200 Duncan Lane
Boise, ID
Julia Gurney


1934 - 2019
Julia Gurney Obituary
Julia Ann Gurney
1934 - 2019
Julia Ann (Stokes) Gurney passed away Monday, September 16 2019. At the Meadow View Assisted Living Center in Emmett Idaho. She was 85 years old at the time of her passing. A service will be held to honor her life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., viewing will start at 9:00 a.m. The service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; 7200 Duncan Lane, Boise, Idaho 83714. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Smith Gurney; parents, Ellis and Lottie Stokes; brothers, Gordon, Paul and Ned Stokes and her only sister Marilyn Macdonald.
She is survived by a large extended family; her five children and their spouses Debra Gurney Huntsman (Craig), sons Michael Wayne Gurney (Brenda), Richard Brent Gurney (Marie), Steven Kent Gurney (Bobbi), James William Gurney (Ellen). Sixteen grandchildren, and thirty two great grandchildren.
She was a strong, independent woman who went back to school to earn a nursing degree while raising five children. She was a critical care nurse for thirty years both at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, Oregon and St Alphonse's Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was married to Wayne Smith Gurney, in the Idaho Falls temple on August 6, 1953. She served in many callings; leadership positions seemed most often the type of calling she received. She accepted a call to serve as Relief President while in her sixties. She served as an ordinance worker in the Boise Temple.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019
