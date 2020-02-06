|
|
Julia Harris Ford
1925-2020
Julia H. Ford passed away peacefully in her own home with her son by her side on January 30, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1925 in Lincoln, Nebraska and at a few days old moved with her parents, Alexander and Penelope Harris to Helena, Montana. At the age of 5, the family moved to their home on Harrison Boulevard in Boise, Idaho. She graduated from Boise High School and University of Oregon School of Nursing.
Julia joined the Air Force to "see the world" and did her entire tour of duty at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. While there, she met her husband, Hugh F. Ford. Together they had three children: Phillip, Alexa, and Patricia. They raised their children in Boise, ID.
Julia worked at St. Luke's Hospital. She began her career in surgery and worked up to Assistant Director of Nursing. She was at Mountain States Tumor Institute in it's early years. She and Hugh moved to Alaska in the late 1970s and spent ten years living in Juneau, Fairbanks, and Anchorage. Julia continued her nursing career in Fairbanks and worked at Providence Cancer Therapy Center in Anchorage. They returned to Boise in 1985.
She was active in P.E.O. Chapter R, Fortnightly, and was an Advanced Master Gardener.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Jack, and her husband Hugh. She is survived by her three children: Phillip Ford (Happy), Alexa Jardine (Jim) and Patricia Underwood (Charles); four grandchildren: Emily Ford, Alexander Ford, Lindsay Underwood, and Hadley Underwood; and three great grandchildren: Damian Sauvageau, Olivia Nielsen, and Silvia Ford.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St. in Boise. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Julia's name may be made to: Idaho PEO Chapter House, 114 E. Logan, Caldwell, ID 83605, Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St, Boise, ID 83702, and University of Idaho Master Gardener Scholarship Fund (Ada County), 5880 Glenwood St., Boise, ID 83714.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020