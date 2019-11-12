|
|
Julie E. Campbell
June 3, 1954 - November 1, 2019
Julie E. Campbell, 65, was born June 3, 1954 in Whittier, California to John and Charlotte Campbell, a police officer and healthcare administrator, respectively. Julie grew up in California and could be found at the beach, cruising in her convertible Ford Mustang, or on the family boat The Fuzz. She also participated in Campfire Girls where she made many friends and warm memories, and her mom was the Scout Leader.
Julie's legacy in healthcare started at the young age of 14, when she asked her mom for a job. Throughout her career Julie proved to be a tremendous, hardworking, and caring leader. She could be firm and loving at the same time with high expectations of a job done right. Julie pushed people to be successful and offered many their first job. She also was a true patient's advocate, often being the voice for those who couldn't speak. Her last position was as a behavioral health Regional Vice President, overseeing 1000+ employees and 500+ patients. Julie's distinguished career in healthcare is a testament to her desire to help others and make the world a better place. She was the most positive person and our guiding light, who always had a vision for the future.
Julie will be forever loved and cherished by her mother, Charlotte Campbell-Garrahan; niece, Holly (Justin) Beckstrom; great niece, Hailey; great nephews, Ryder and Hunter; three stepbrothers and their wives; and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Jeri and Lynne, her coworkers and colleagues, and the many neighbors and friends who helped support Julie and her family during this time. A big thank you to all the amazing doctors and nurses at St. Alphonsus RMC Boise: Dr. Taylor, Dr. Writer, Mim, Dr. Mathews, Clint, and Dr. Ashby.
Please join us for services Saturday, November 16, 2019 1 pm at Summer's Funeral Home, Meridian. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at her mother's home, 1824 Cottontail Ct, Eagle, ID 83616.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Julie's name or the names of her great niece and nephews to your local animal rescue, wildlife conservation, or the American Heart Association.
Julie is now reunited with her sister, Laurie; dad, John; her stepdad, Dean; and the many family pets from over the years. Together, they can watch over all of us and see their family grow. We love you, Julie, to the moon and back.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 12, 2019