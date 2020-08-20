Juliette M. Barron
1936 - 2020
Juliette Marie (Bowen) Barron 83 of Emmett, passed away August 17, 2020 at a Nampa Hospital.
She was born October 29, 1936 in Kearney, Nebraska to George H. and Mary Jane Bowen. In 1942, Julie moved to Emmett, where she settled in and attend school in Emmett. Julie graduated from Emmett High School in 1954. In 1965 Julie met and married and the everlasting love of her life Rufino Barron, and together they blended their two established families in Emmett, Idaho, where they resided until their last days. Julie worked a few jobs here and there throughout the years but was mostly a stay at home mom. In 1987 when Rufino retired from Boise Cascade Julie went back to work to find some "peace and quiet" time in her day. Rufino adjusted and became a great support to her during her working years.
Julie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rufino (2019); her parents; 3 siblings, Cal, Jean and Jerry; a daughter, Lori, two granddaughters, Tabiatha and Elizabeth; and two great grandsons, Quincy and Miller.
Julie is survived by her 7 children; Dale, Colette, Cyndra, Brennen, Ann, Howard and George, 30 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Meadow View Assisted Living in Emmett, as well as Vickie Reed and Shane Wright – two people that were friends and helpers of the highest caliber to Julie during her last years.
Funeral Services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Bramwell Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com