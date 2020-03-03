Home

Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
(208) 642-3333
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
1980 - 7th Ave N
Payette, ID
View Map

June Elaine Walker


1935 - 2020
June Elaine Walker Obituary
June Elaine Walker of Payette peacefully went to heaven on Thursday, February 27th, 2020. Born on New Year's Eve 1935 in New York, June's family later worked their way across the United States, settling in McCloud, CA. There, beautiful, bright-eyed June spotted a handsome trumpet-playing gas-jockey named Roland Walker. They soon married and had three children.
June and Roland moved to Payette, ID in the 1960's where they made their home, raised their children and joined the Church of the Nazarene. She made many life-long friends at the church and at Ore-Ida where she worked for many years until her retirement in 2004.
Nothing made June happier than spending time with her grandchildren and great children, especially at the family's cabin in Cascade. The family has many fond memories of her baking, playing checkers, singing hymns, gardening, and road trips to California and Iowa.
June was very bright and quick-witted and no one could stretch a dollar further than June. She faithfully read the Bible and prayed for her family and friends every day. She was a hard worker and doted on her loving husband, Roland, until her last days.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roland Walker, Payette, ID; daughter Sherree Merritt, Boise, ID; son Steve Walker, Boston, MA; son David Walker and wife, Terry, Payette, ID; grandchildren Jon McCallum and wife Hannah, Redding, CA; Shannon Wood and husband David, Robins, IA; Jenny McGehee and husband Mike, Payette; great-grandchildren Elianna and Cadence McCallum, Scott and Alyson Wood, and Connor and Chloe McGehee.
The family invites all who knew and loved June to a Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 5th at 1:00 at the Payette Church of the Nazarene, 1980 7th Ave N, Payette, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to June's family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2020
