June Eloise Liming1920-2020JUNE ELOISE NOLAND HARP LIMINGBorn April 28, 1920 in Boise Idaho to Millard E. Noland and Clara I. (Matthews) Noland.June had one brother who proceeded her in death, Millard E. Noland Jr. born in 1924 in Cabarton, Idaho.June attended a one-room grade school at Clear Creek, Idaho and Cascade, Idaho until logging operations at Cabarton moved to MacGregor, south of Donnelly Idaho. June graduated from Donnelly High school and then attended nursing school at St. Lukes in Boise. June was employed at Cascade Hospital and while attending a patient, a Mr. Edgar Harp, met his son, Merl, approximately 15 at the time. June was hired by Dr. Thurston at Council and Dr. Thurston built her a box to stand on at surgery to assist him as she loved her duties there. The feisty "June Bug" had impressed the young, now courting, Merl Harp enough that when he went off to the Navy in San Diego in 1944, and became a pharmacist's mate, he convinced June to come to California and get married. He was 18 and she was 26. In 1948 after the war and back in Council, Idaho June gave birth to a son, Gregory E Harp who married Margaret M. Fant and they have six beautiful children and sixteen grandchildren. In 1951, just before Christmas, Jeffery Merl Harp was born, who married Patricia J. McDonald and they have two beautiful daughters and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.June loved the Lord, her family, and friends with equal measure. Her friends she cultivated from Birth to Death are Legion and were cherished.June divorced Merl in the 70's for the usual reasons and was on her own as a nurse working for the Mountain States Tumor Institute and substituting at doctors' offices for vacationing nurses. An old highschool friend rekindled a Love and "Gus" Emory Liming became her husband in 1978 and they were soul mates in travel, kids, friends and life in the Lord until Gus's passing.June was alone again at home but with great friends and family to shop and share life with until age and time and dementia gradually took them all away---- Now after 100 years, 3 months, and 10 days June has gone back to her Lord and her family and friends that proceeded her. Rest in Peace with Jesus Mom.Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 22,2020, 11:00 AM at St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2206 N Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83704Please no flowers, June requested donations be made to St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2206 N Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83704