June Genevieve Brady
June Genevieve (Gen) Brady, age 89, passed in her sleep of natural causes on Sunday January 12, 2020 at Ivy Place, Boise. She was at peace with her world. Gen was born August 3, 1930 to Burley and Maude (Roller) Blalock in Fairview, Scott County, Virginia. The Blalock family moved to Emmett in the late 1930's. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1948 and married Charles Brady. They finally settled in Boise in 1956 where Charles and Gen enjoyed raising their family. Gen was The Executive Administrator for the family CPA business for many years. She loved to sew and was an amazing seamstress. She valued spending time with her family and looked forward to getaways, camping, and fishing. Gen had 2 sons: Brian Brady (Pam) and Frank Brady (Leslie), 2 grandchildren: Andrea Brady (Jason Crume) and Sean Brady (Amy), and 4 great grandchildren: Ada and Bob, along with Lily and Grayson. Her final resting place will be with her husband at the family plot, Emmett Cemetery. Graveside services will be held January 24th at 1:00 p.m. Services under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. Lunch and fellowship will follow at Cold Mountain Creek Restaurant in Emmett. All are welcome.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020