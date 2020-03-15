|
June Rene Harvey
89 years
Idaho's oldest Filipina-American born in this state passed away peacefully March 5, with family at her side.
Born to Phillip Solidad Rene and Eva Stanfield Rene in a house on the corner of State St and Gary Ln, March 19,1930. June was raised in Boise and lived all but two years of her life here.
In 1947 June met and married R. Jack Harvey and spent 48 years of wedded bliss and blister until Jack's passing in 1995. The couple raised thee children, Michael, Rick (Connie) and Jackie.
June was very supportive of the kids in there school activities and in sports. Teachers, classmates and teammates knew her for he wonderful smile and caring ways. Even today, when running into a childhood friend, one of the first questions asked is "How's your mom?"
June kept track of many of her friends from high school and was very involved with their class reunions. She will be missed.
After the three left the nest, June enjoyed volunteer work with St Als, St Vincent de Paul and especially at the BSU varsity center with her lifetime friend Ina Byrne. After his retirement, Jack joined her in the varsity center and St Als,
The two spent countless hours supporting the BSU teams they loved.They travelled to many away games bering known as the couiple whose husband had the big mouth starting the "B OI S E" cheer.
Besides Jack and her parents, June was preceded in death by two brother, Raymond and Benny, a baby sister, Gladys, and her daughter Jackie.
She is survived by her two sons Mike and Rick (Connie), grandchildren Chad Atchley, Angela (Mark) Heindel , Jessica (Scott) Deem and Rikki Harvey, 5 great grand children and one great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday March 19 at St Michael's Cathedral, 518 N 8th.
Donations made be made to the Jack and June Harvey Scholarship fund at BSU.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020