June Elaine Tallent

June 29, 1934 ~ June 13, 2019

June Elaine Tallent, 84, of Nampa, passed away June 13, 2019.

Mom was born on June 29, 1934 in Berryville, Arkansas to Parents John P Mckinney and Minnie May. The Family moved to Idaho in the fall of 1936 and settled near Eagle.

She attended the two room Blue Valley School during her grade school years.

The family moved on to Boise in 1945 and she attended Boise High.

She married Lewis Jess Tallent on December 10, 1954. They settled in Boise and later in Eagle.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1964 and attended congregations in Boise and then in Eagle.

She is survived by her spouse Lewis of Nampa. Her 3 children.

Son's Michael R Tallent (Glenda) of Caldwell. John S Tallent (Vicki) of Nampa. Daughter, Melody J Smith of Boise. Her 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Her Sister Winnie Jerome of Shoshone. Her many nieces, nephews and family in the treasure valley.

Mom will always be fondly remembered for her beauty, her style and fashionable dress.

Her love of thrifting, her joy in finding a bargain or antique.

Her fondness for listening to good country music.

"Nothing can ever take away, a love the heart holds dear," We would like to Thank the caregivers in Memory care at Park Place Assisted Living. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary