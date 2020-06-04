Junko Perryman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Junko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junko Perryman
1931-2020
Junko Perryman, born March 22, 1931, passed from this earth to continue a new life in heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Junko was born into a loving family that operated restaurants in Nagoya, Japan. In March 1945, all their possessions were destroyed during World War 2.
In post war Japan Junko worked as a housekeeper for American families. During this time she was introduced to the greatest love of her life, Jesus Christ.
Junko met Thomas Perryman through church services. Thomas was serving as a Marine and during his spare time he helped to support orphanages and churches. They were married in 1956. The couple remained a military family through the Air Force and had three sons.
In addition to her husband Thomas, she is survived by; Timothy & Mary Perryman, Auburn, WA, Gregory, Palmdale, CA, and Chris & Crucita Perryman, Boise, ID. Grandchildren; Valarie Hastings of Seattle WA, Gabi, Nicolle, Thomas, and Charlotte Junko Perryman of Boise, ID.
After military retirement Junko dedicated her time towards Christian service as a secretary in Bible Study Fellowship, in local church outreach providing Bibles for the visually impaired, assisting in the settlement of refugees, and many other activities.
Services at the Veterans Cemetery at 11:00AM, Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
For a more complete obituary see obits at www.aldenwaggoner.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved