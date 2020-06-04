Junko Perryman
1931-2020
Junko Perryman, born March 22, 1931, passed from this earth to continue a new life in heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Junko was born into a loving family that operated restaurants in Nagoya, Japan. In March 1945, all their possessions were destroyed during World War 2.
In post war Japan Junko worked as a housekeeper for American families. During this time she was introduced to the greatest love of her life, Jesus Christ.
Junko met Thomas Perryman through church services. Thomas was serving as a Marine and during his spare time he helped to support orphanages and churches. They were married in 1956. The couple remained a military family through the Air Force and had three sons.
In addition to her husband Thomas, she is survived by; Timothy & Mary Perryman, Auburn, WA, Gregory, Palmdale, CA, and Chris & Crucita Perryman, Boise, ID. Grandchildren; Valarie Hastings of Seattle WA, Gabi, Nicolle, Thomas, and Charlotte Junko Perryman of Boise, ID.
After military retirement Junko dedicated her time towards Christian service as a secretary in Bible Study Fellowship, in local church outreach providing Bibles for the visually impaired, assisting in the settlement of refugees, and many other activities.
Services at the Veterans Cemetery at 11:00AM, Friday, June 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 4, 2020.