Justin A. Jenkins
1993 - 2020
Austin A Jenkins
1993 - 2020
Austin A. Jenkins, 27, a resident of Meridian, ID passed away October 10, 2020. A public viewing and memorial service will be held in his honor at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1985 N. Black Cat Road, Meridian, Idaho on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Public viewing will be from 3:00 to 4:00 with memorial services following for family and close friends. Graveside services will be at the Ammon, Idaho Cemetery. Live streaming of the memorial and graveside services will be available to the public through Summers Funeral Home. Please see www.summersfuneral.com for the full obituary and the live streaming link, memories and condolences may also be shared there.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
OCT
15
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
